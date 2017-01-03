Cop shot dead in Charsadda area

A policeman was shot dead by unknown militants in Wahid Garhi Village in jurisdiction of Khazana Police Station on Charsadda Road in wee hours on Tuesday.

The official said that Zarnoosh Khan was serving as head constable at Daudzai Police Station and he was on leave at his home at Village Wahid Garhi. Some unknown militants opened fire at him, when he was on the way to mosque for offering Fajr prayers. As a result, Zarnoosh died on the spot.

A militant group known as Lashkar-i-Jangavhi Al Alami claimed the responsibility of the killing but gave no reason. Soon after target killing of policeman, search operation was carried out in Wahid Garhi and its surrounding areas and a number of suspects have been arrested. So far no any official statement has been issued regarding latest act of violence in Peshawar.

