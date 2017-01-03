Collective decision making imperative for regional stability: Ayaz Sadiq

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said sustained cooperation between the Muslim countries was highly imperative for confronting challenges posed by the terrorism and internal divisions.

He was talking to the commander of Bahraini National Guards, Member of Legislative Assembly Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the ambassador of Belarus who separately called on him at Parliament House, a press release issued on Tuesday stated.

Talking to the Lt. General Sheikh Mohammad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa, commander of Bahraini National Guards, Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan was committed to a partnership with Bahrain to promote unity and cooperation among the Muslim world.

He underlined the need to rectify distorted image of Islam as projected by extremists and negatively propagated by western media, as a result, as intolerant and violent religion.

He reiterated Islam was a religion of peace that abhorred terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations.

He outlined that Pakistan condemned oppression of Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir alike and would continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to the freedom struggle of both countries.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman endorsed Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for collaboration to confront shared challenges and urged the need for deeper engagement between the two friendly countries.

He said the Muslim world was confident of Pakistan’s leadership and expressed his hope that Pakistan would continue to assist the regional countries in overcoming the menace of terrorism.

He assured the speaker that Bahrain would stand with Pakistan in uplifting regional development.

While talking to the ambassador of Belarus, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq informed the dignitary that Pakistan aspired to deepen and diversify bilateral engagement with Belarus.

Pakistan’s political leadership had embarked upon an unprecedented regional outreach for addressing developmental challenges, he added.

He underlined the need for forging synergies in areas of agriculture, energy, and technology and stressed the role of the parliamentary engagement in cementing relations.

Andrei Ermolovich endorsed Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for forging synergies in expanding cooperation and overcoming regional challenges.

While discussing Kashmir issue with Member of Legislative Assembly AJK, Sehrish Qamar, he said the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people was imperative for the peace and development in the region.

He said Pakistan would extend its unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right of self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Charter and recommended by the relevant UN resolutions.

Sehrish Qamar appreciated the endeavors of the parliament for taking up the Kashmir issue at various bilateral and multilateral forums.

She said the role of parliamentary diplomacy was central to support of the cause.

She expressed her confidence in the efforts of Ayaz Sadiq to prioritise Kashmir issue at international forums.