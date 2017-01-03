Baligh discusses MOUs with Belarus’ ambassador 

Minister of State for Education, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Tuesday met Ambassador of Belarus Andrei G Ermolovich to discuss the status of existing memorandum of understanding (MOUs) between the two countries.

One of the other agendas of the meeting was to discuss the educational prospects in both countries, a press release said.

Teachers and students exchange programs between the two countries were also discussed in the meeting along with the upcoming visits of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and other officials to Belarus in 2017.