Bahrain a close friend, trusted partner: PM



Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain, Lt Gen Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at the PM House on Tuesday.

The prime minister welcomed the delegation’s visit to Pakistan and said that Pakistan has always considered Bahrain a close friend and trusted partner.

“Our bilateral relations are founded on a shared history, cultural linkages and strong people-to-people contacts,” he stated, according to a PM’s office statement issued.

The commander of Bahrain’s National Guard appreciated the warm welcome from the prime minister and conveyed good wishes from King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

He said that Bahrain and Pakistan were brotherly countries and the relations between the two countries would be further enhanced by pursuing close economic and trade relations.

The prime minister said,”I would like to express my deep gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad for his generous gift of King Hamad Nursing University to Pakistan. I also show my gratitude for his arrival to Pakistan to lay the foundation stone of this project.”

He further said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Bahrain and the visit of King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa in March 2014 was a landmark visit which opened new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa said the proposed up-gradation of Joint Economic Council to Joint Ministerial Commission was a positive development to boost the ties between the two countries.

He said the upcoming visit of Pakistan’s naval chief to Bahrain in the third week of January 2017 would be important for enhancing naval cooperation.

The prime minister said that Pakistani diasporas in Bahrain acted as a strong catalyst in improving the relations between the two brotherly countries and had been playing an important role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan and Bahrain.