Ali Zafar’s PSL 2017 anthem is out

Ali Zafar sang the official anthem for the 2017 Pakistan Super League T20 series and it’s time to get our patriotic sides out!

The PSL Twitter account released a little teaser last week, showing the singer working on the track titled ‘Ab Khel Jamay Ga’.

Ali Zafar stated “I am honoured to have been chosen to write, compose and perform the anthem again this year. After last time’s phenomenal response I assume the expectations for this year must be that much higher. Therefore I have tried to make a song that’s fun, and not only celebrates the success of last year’s achievement but which anticipates what’s in store for the year to come.”