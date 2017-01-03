Algerian man wins 21-year legal battle to stay in UK despite ‘links’ to bin Laden

An Algerian man has won a 21-year legal battle to stay in Britain despite alleged links to Osama bin Laden, in what a British daily termed a blow to Home Office efforts to deport foreign suspects.

The wheelchair-bound man, identified only as ‘G’ on legal grounds, arrived in the UK in August 1995 on a forged French passport, to claim asylum in Britain, according to the Daily Express.

In 2001, efforts were made to deport the man after the UK Home Office claimed he was an active supporter of an Algerian terrorist group.

The British government claimed the group, G came from, had links to Osama bin Laden’s terrorist network, alleging him of sponsoring young Muslims in the UK to go to Afghanistan.

Now the man has been allowed by a judge to stay in the UK, reversing the Home Office decision to not allow him indefinite leave to remain in Britain. Justice Collins ruled that G’s battle against the Home Office “was having an adverse effect on his mental health”.

He also overturned a previous ruling that prevented the man from leaving his home address and made him report to a police station once a month.

The judge made the decision on his belief that the Algerian national no longer posed a threat to Britain’s security.