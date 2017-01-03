Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Karan Johar to make ‘special film’

Bollywood celebrities and friends Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar are coming together to make a “special film”.

“Supremely excited to co-produce with Salman Khan on a film starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Anurag Singh. Releasing 2018,” Karan tweeted on Monday night.

“Truly a fraternity feeling when friends come together to make a special film,” Karan, who worked with Salman in “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, further tweeted.

Salman is also looking forward to the film, which will have his former Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan-E-Mann co-star as the hero.

“Joining hands on a project where Akshay Kumar is the hero and will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Salman Khan Films (his production house),” tweeted Salman.

Akshay, known for featuring mostly in films based on patriotism, wrote on Twitter: “Coming together for a film produced by friends, Salman Khan and Karan Johar, starring me! Out in 2018.”

