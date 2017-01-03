72% Pakistanis believe if war erupts between Pakistan and India, latter will lose

72% Pakistanis believe that if war erupts between India and Pakistan, India will lose, while 8% say that Pakistan will lose, according to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup Pakistan, .

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “If war erupts between India and Pakistan, in your opinion what will be the result?”

In response to this question, 6% said Pakistan will face difficulty in winning, 72% said India will lose, 8% said Pakistan will lose. 14% did not know or did not wish to respond.