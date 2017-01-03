5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes India

Tremors were felt across Assam and Northeast India as an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Tripura, near the India-Bangladesh border. The epicentre of the quake was near Ambassa, 59 km from state capital Agartala. The state government sources have confirmed that the epicentre in all likelihood is in Longtorai hill range between Ambassa and Kumarghat. There has been no report of damages and the state government is reviewing the situation since the area is remote.

The quake was also felt in neighbouring Bangladesh, Northern Myanmar and Bhutan.

This was the first time that Tripura was the epicentre of an earthquake measuring beyond 5 in the Moment Magnitude Scale, the sources said.

