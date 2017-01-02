US top export, China top import destination for Pakistan in 2015

The United States remained a top export destination for Pakistani products during the fiscal year 2015 while China was the top import destination from where goods were traded into the country.

Out of the total $22.09 billion exports, the Pakistani exports to the US stood at $3.66 billion during FY-2015 followed by China wherein Pakistani products worth $1.93 were dispatched during the year, according to Pakistan Business Council (PBC) report.

Top ten destinations of Pakistani exports during FY2015

United States ($3.66bn)

China ($1.93bn)

Afghanistan ($1.72bn)

United Kingdom ($1.57bn)

Germany ($1.15bn)

United Arab Emirates ($0.90bn)

Spain ($0.78bn)

Bangladesh ($0.70bn)

Netherlands ($0.67bn)

Italy ($0.62bn)

Top ten sources of imports for Pakistan during FY2015

China ($11.02bn)

United Arab Emirates ($5.73bn)

Saudi Arabia ($3.01bn)

Indonesia ($2.04bn)

United States of America ($1.92bn)

Japan ($1.73bn)

Kuwait ($1.71bn)

India ($1.67bn)

Germany ($0.97bn)

Malaysia ($0.91bn)

