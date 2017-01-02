Toxic liquor claims 4 lives in Gujranwala

Four people died after consuming poisonous liquor in Gujranwala’s Thairi Sansi while the condition of two others is stated to be critical.

According to the heirs, six persons including Shahbaz, Wakeel, Kaif, Munir, Muhammad Riaz and Tanveer consumed toxic liquor three days ago after which their condition deteriorated.

The affected persons were shifted to a local hospital in Lahore where Shahbaz, Wakeel, Kaif and Munir died while the condition of Muhammad Riaz and Tanveer is stated to be critical.

Deaths from toxic liquor have become a routine on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Thirty-four people died after consuming toxic moonshine in Toba Tek Singh, on the occasion of Christmas on 25th December.

Dozens are still under treatment at different hospitals.