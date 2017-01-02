The rise and rise of terrorism  in Turkey

Deja vu

Turkey was already reeling under terrorist attacks when the year came to a close  Another one  on the new year’s eve that killed over 39 does not bode well  for  2017.  The  incident is all the more painful  because  Turkey is a friendly country which has helped Pakistan  during the 2005 earthquake and the 2010  floods.  Pakistan has itself faced the scourge for over a decade  and has acquired a modicum of proficiency  in dealing with terrorist  networks, though it cannot be claimed  that it has decisively put an end to terrorism.   Islamabad needs to  provide Turkey whatever support it can.  It should particularly exchange intelligence  and share its expertise with Ankara

What is happening in Turkey would give many Pakistanis a sense of déjà vus.   As Turkey got embroiled in the Syrian civil war, it trained, armed and patronized some of the terrorist networks which were  fighting against the Bashar al-Assad regime. By opening its borders to foreign fighters trying to reach Syria,  it inadvertently supported the rise of the ISIS. As Erdogan abruptly changed policy and joined hands with Russia and Iran,  the ISIS  trained   its guns on Turkey. Last week the network released a video showing how it  burnt  two Turkish soldiers alive. Among other things  Turkey has to bear the burden of  2.5 million   Syrian refugees. Like Pakistan Turkey too  faces an ethnic  question. In 2015,  Erdogan renewed a stalled war with Kurdish militants who then initiated a chain of  terrorist attacks in Turkish cities.

Turkey was on a rising trajectory till Erdogan started using the religious card, became increasingly authoritarian  and  dragged the country into the Syrian quagmire. The policies polarised the Turks. The subsequent spurt  in terrorist attacks has taken the toll of the country’s multi-billion dollar tourist industry and scared away investors. It is feared  that the latest attack would be used by  Erdogan as an excuse for getting a freer hand to  expand his crackdown on opponents and shut down whatever free media still exists.

