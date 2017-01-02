Sindh CM expresses reservations over federal govt’s attitude regarding NAP

Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser on Information Maula Bux Chandio on Monday said that the federal government is not properly responding over the implementation of National Action Plan.

Addressing the media after the 18th meeting of Apex Committee, he censured the federal government as several banned terror outfits are holding their congregations but the government is not heeding them.

“Do these proscribed organisations enjoy the patronising by the government?” he raised questions asking, “Where is the federal interior minister?”

“Federal government did nothing in connection with the reforms of seminaries,” he remarked.

“No clear-cut policy is being framed in this connection,” he added.

“The federal government has no clear policy with regard to banned militants,” Chandio said.

“The federal government has also not fulfilled its role with regard to madrassahs,” he added.

The provincial apex committee meeting was called by Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah. The meeting focused on the overall situation of law and order in the city as well as the ongoing Karachi operation.

DG Rangers Sindh Maj. Gen. Mohammad Saeed and Karachi Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Shahid Baig attended the apex committee for the very first time after being promoted to their new ranks.

IG Sindh AD Khawaja also attended the Sindh apex committee meeting since his holiday ended today.

During the meeting, the provincial government demanded that a list of 94 madrassahs had been forwarded to the Interior Ministry and these madrassahs should be included in the first schedule. It was also discussed during the meeting that news pertaining to terrorists was still being broadcast by TV channels and that there was no ban on the misuse of the internet.

The meeting also deliberated that the federal government should crack down on illegal factories which were manufacturing arms and shut them down. The Chief Minister also expressed concern at the rising street crimes in the city and urged IG Sindh to take actions to prevent the spread of street crimes.

“I want a street-crime free Karachi,” instructed Murad Ali Shah to IG Sindh.

During the meeting, Murad Ali Shah also told IG Sindh that under no circumstances would the rising number of incidences pertaining to motorcycle theft be tolerated.

“Street criminals commit crimes and then seek refuge in Katchi abadis,” he said. “Intelligence-based operations should be increased,” he instructed IG Sindh.