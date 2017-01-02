Sharp spike in crimes against women in IOK

The heavy concentration of Indian military has affected the Indian occupied territory in a way that it witnessed nearly 50 percent increase in crimes against women in last eight years, according to Crime Records Bureau.

According to Kashmir Media Service, while 2087 cases of crime against women were registered in 2008 this figure went up to 3535 in 2015. As per the data, 2757 cases of crime against women included rape, attempt to rape, molestation and abduction were reported in 2009, 2521 in 2010 and 3329 in 2011.

Kidnapping and other violence have increased over 40 percent and 58 percent respectively during the period.

Kidnapping and abduction cases of women have gone up by 40 percent since 2008. The number of cases related to kidnapping reported in 2008 was 653 which went up to 1097 cases in 2015.Molestation cases have also gone up by around 35 percent. As many as 1340 cases of molestation were reported in 2015 against 869 cases in 2008.Rape cases have also witnessed an upward spiral with 312 cases reported in 2015 against 221 in 2008.

The regime has failed to establish `Investigative Units on Crimes against Women (IUCAW)’ and an emergency helpline.