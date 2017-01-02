Revealed: Mahira Khan, SRK’s latest sizzling Raees poster

Our very own Humsafar’s Khirad ( Mahira Khan) is all ready to hit the screen soon with her Bollywood debut film Raees. along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Even though Raees’s trailer already had the fans excited by Mahira’s glory the two leading actors have been teasing fans with some additional sneak peeks too.

Recently, Shah Rukh surprised us by his enthralling Instagram post of the recent poster. The poster shows Shah Rukh and Mahira in an intense embrace and captioned Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna… Mainn bhi hoon parwana…

The post succeeded to bag around 175,858 likes.

According to sources, Shah Rukh and Mahira shot two songs for Raees in Morocco.

An insider revealed that it was only for a couple of days, as the team didn’t want people in India to know that they have shot the film there.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees is slated to release on January 25, 2017.