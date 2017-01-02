Rangers DG inaugurates Azadi Museum at Wagha border

The Azadi Museum was inaugurated at Wagha border on Monday by Rangers Punjab Director General (DG) Umer Farooq Burki.

People from various walks of life, media representatives, and officials of the rangers and army attended the inauguration ceremony in large numbers.

Brigadier Asim Gurdezi while briefing the media said that the museum would open to the public on March 23 and that entry to the museum would be free of cost. Describing the museum, he said that “it captures the evolution of Pakistan through pictures, and provides some basic and important information about Pakistan.”

He further said that Azadi Museum had been established at a cost of Rs 27 million and that its prime objective was to provide recreational facilities.