Rain, snowfall expected in parts of country

After a long dry spell, widespread rain is predicted for most parts of the country from Tuesday.

Director General Met Office told government based radio station that a westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country on Tuesday.

Under influence of this weather system, intermittent rain, thunderstorm and snowfall are expected over upper parts of the country from Tuesday to Saturday.

Scattered rain is expected over Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Lahore divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Isolated light rain and snowfall over the hills is expected over Quetta and Zhob divisions as well Light to moderate snowfall is also expected over the hills of Malakand, Hazara divisions, Galiyat, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Met office reports intermittent rain may trigger landslides in the mountainous areas of KP, GB and Kashmir.