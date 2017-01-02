PIA air hostess caught shoplifting in Toronto

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air hostess has allegedly been charged with shoplifting in Toronto, Canada.

According to media reports, Maria Akhund landed in Toronto from Lahore via PIA flight PK797.

The department store management caught Akhund stealing in CCTV footage of the store.

The footage was handed over to police who interrogated the air hostess and the flight captain.

While talking to local media, PIA spokesperson Danyal Gilani said, “Investigations are underway, and strict action will be taken against the air hostess if found guilty.”

The suspect is expected to return back to Pakistan today.

In August last year, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed to have arrested a senior PIA air hostess from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport in connection with an attempt to smuggle gold to the United States (US).

A case was registered against Nuzhat Bukhari, a senior air hostess of the national flag carrier, after two kilogrammes of gold were recovered from her luggage during a routine search at the airport.

The suspect reportedly confessed that she was trying to smuggle gold from Lahore to New York via PIA flight PK-721. The woman was later handed over to Customs officials for further investigation.

