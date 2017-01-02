PAFDA to become functional soon: CM Shehbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the Punjab Agriculture, Food, and Drug Authority (PAFDA) would prove to be a milestone in providing high standard medicines and hygienic food items to the masses.

He stated this while chairing a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the establishment of the PAFDA.

Additional Chief Secretary Khawaja Shumail, secretary planning and development, director general Punjab forensic science agency and officials of other departments were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that the government was committed to providing safe edible items and drugs and that the appropriate allocations had been made in the provincial budget to this end.

He said that the PAFDA would become functional during the current year, adding that some land had been identified near Thokar Niaz Baig for the offices of the PAFDA.