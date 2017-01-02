OPC helps expat retrieve property after 30 years

The Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has helped a US-based overseas Pakistani to retrieve his ancestral property.

The possession of 1 kanal and 16 marlas of precious ancestral land has been handed over to the complainant Nadeem Malik after 30 years, OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said here on Monday.

He said that the complainant’s cousin Khalil had illegally occupied the land worth 1 crore 80 lakh Rupees in Rehman Gardens, Phase II, Sheikhupura, for the last 30 years.

The OPC after filling a formal complaint referred the issue to the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Sheikhupura which after continuous efforts handed over the possession of the property to the original owner.

Afzaal Bhatti said that Nadeem Malik has appreciated the OPC for getting his land back from the grabber.

Nadeem Malik said that with the help of OPC, he got his property back without spending a single penny.

The commissioner said that the OPC was vigorously pursuing the complaints of overseas Pakistanis regarding government agencies of the Punjab and that a modern IT based redressal mechanism had been adopted for quick disposal of complaints.