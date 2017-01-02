KJo wants to launch SRK’s son Aryan

King Khan and ace director Karan Johar share an extremely warm equation is no news.

The two have delivered consecutive hits and remain on family terms.

Recently, news of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s debut with Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara took the internet by storm. However, K Jo has revealed that the star child will not be making his debut for the next four years or so, according to India Today.

“Aryan is my godchild. Currently, he is in Los Angeles and he has four years of university ahead of him. When he comes back, he is going to decide if he wants to be in the movies. And if he does, of course, I will be a big part of it as a director or just as a guiding support. For me, Aryan being launched is like my son being launched. I will be the hyper relative breathing down his neck,” Karan said.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham director revealed that he felt no less than a possessive parent for Aryan. “I have held Aryan in my arms when he was six months old and walked around the streets of London. Now he is a grown up, good looking boy all set to face the world. I feel so proud,” he said.

“Of course, I track him all the time. When I see any images of him online, he gets messages from me in the middle of the night. I feel like a possessive parent who wants to know exactly what he is up to,” Karan said.

Karan, who is known to launch the star kids, told Hindustan Times, “Shah Rukh is beyond family to me. In fact, my equation with him has moved from him to his kids now. I always tell him, I am going to maintain my youth quotient only because I want to launch Aryan. No one else can launch Aryan but me.’”

