Justice Shahnawaz Tariq has been appointed as inquiry officer to conduct inquiry against Sehwan Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Saleem Larik on the charges of “inefficiency” and “misconduct”.

He has been appointed in pursuance of the provisions contained in Rule 10-A (2) r/w Rule 6 of the Sindh Civil Servants (Efficiency &amp; Discipline) Rules, 1973, said an official statement on Monday.

The inquiry would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Sindh Civil Servants (Efficiency &amp; Discipline) Rules, 1973 and report thereof may be forwarded within 15 days of its conclusion.