Inquiry against Imran Khan demanded on basis of Javed Hashmi’s allegations

Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) central leader Senator Maualana Atta-ur-Rehman on Monday called for a transparent inquiry into allegations levelled by Javed Hashmi against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Javed Hashmi was a seasoned politician and he always stood for truth. His accusations against Imran Khan should be taken seriously and a probe should be initiated with no delay.

“The allegations of Hashmi are substantial and consistent with JUI-F’s stance,” he remarked.

Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman said that PTI’s all tall claims of justice, transparency and merit fell flat as the KP government made records of nepotism and corruption in the province.

He said PTI-led KP government was only deceiving masses in the name of change and development projects. It was engaged in inaugurating the already initiated projects of MMM’s tenure, he maintained.

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a project of immense importance for development and prosperity in the country, but unfortunately, certain elements were engaged in negative propaganda.

Referring to Asif Ali Zardari, he said that the return of Zardari would bring no significant change in country’s politics, as the people have realised that PPP is only limited to the slogan of “Roti, Kapra, Makan”.

He said PTI’s politics is confined to allegations, character assassination, corruption, use of immoral language, adding Jamat-e-Islami (JI) has ruined its prestige as it is equally involved in each and every crime of PTI.