Indian National Security Guard site hacked, media blames Pakistan

Hackers on Sunday defaced India’s elite National Security Guard’s website and left anti-India messages.

The hackers who identified themselves as the ‘Alone Injector’ left a message for Indian Prime Minister Narendar Modi and also uploaded an showing Indian police brutality in occupied Kashmir.

The hackers identifying themselves as ‘Alone Injector’ also left a message for the India Forces mocking them for staging a false surgical strike. A message reading “Pakistan Zindabad’ was also placed on the home screen.

Indian media blamed Pakistani hackers for the attack citing pro-Pakistan slogans. However, no hacking group has claimed responsibility as yet.

