Govt ignoring me: Karachi mayor complains

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Monday alleged the Sindh government was ignoring him in key decisions regarding the city.

Akhtar visited Shahrah-e-Faisal and reviewed development work underway. On the occasion, Akhtar talked to the media and criticised the chief minister (CM) for chairing a meeting of the apex committee today without asking him to participate.

He alleged the government for ignoring mayor’s take on development projects in Karachi. Waseem Akhtar called for efficient policies and steps to restore peace and stability in the metropolis.