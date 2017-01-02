First phase of population census to begin in March: PBS

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Monday (today) announced the schedule for the first phase of the national census, which is expected to start in March 2017, Radio Pakistan reported

“The census will be carried out simultaneously in all four provinces,” the bureau’s chief statistican Asif Bajwa, said.

Speaking of the security measures taken to ensure smooth implementation of the process, he said services of 45 thousand security personnel will be employed.

Bajwa added that the first phase in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will kick off from Peshawar and Mardan, while in Punjab, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Dera Ghazi Khan will be the first cities to be covered.

Two of the main cities in the Sindh province — Karachi and Hyderabad — are also to be covered in the first phase.

The federal capital, Islamabad, will also be one of the first cities to be surveyed.



