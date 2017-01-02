Educational institutions reopen after winter holidays in Punjab, Sindh

Government and private educational institutions in Punjab and Sindh reopened on Monday (today) after winter vacations.

Reportedly, the attendance was poor on the first day of school after the holidays.

Winters holidays in Punjab schools were announced on December 24, 2016.

According to some teachers, many of the students had gone outside their cities to spend days with their relatives in villages or other cities, hoping the attendance to improve in the next couple of days.

On the other hand, some private schools in Karachi violated directives of Sindh’s education department and didn’t open the schools on Monday.

However, only government schools have been opened where attendance was also recorded low.