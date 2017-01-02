Did you know Kangana Ranaut almost signed an adult film?

Kangana Ranaut, who made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with romantic crime drama film Gangster, has revealed if she hadn’t gotten the movie offer she would have started her career with a rather shady film.

Speaking about the turning points in her career, Kangana said, “I think the first ever would be the break that I got from my film Gangster because I remember getting a very shady offer, I think it was not a right movie. But I was like, ‘Okay, fine, I’ll do it’.”

“And then I did a photo shoot and then they gave me a robe and there was nothing inside the robe. And it looked like some blue film or something and I was like, ‘This doesn’t look right’. Because it’s obviously not the right film,” she added.

However, the actor didn’t take up the film. “No, but then I got Gangster and I’m like ‘I’ll do that film.’ And then my producer got furious and I was in trouble for some time because I abandoned that project. And I was very young, I was 17 or 18. And if I would not have gotten Gangster, I am sure I would have done that film. But I think the thing about me was that I always said yes to every offer.”

