Decrease in Crime Rate

The registration of total 82,871 cases by the metropolitan police in 2016 as compared to 83,372 cases in 2015 provides enough evidence to downward trend in graph of crimes of different categories. Besides, it also sheds light on the better performance of the Provincial Police Department with regard to maintenance of law and order in the provincial metropolitan. Since it is the responsibility of police to ensure lives and properties of the citizens therefore, it is hoped that the police department would continue its efforts to further decrease the crime rate in the days to come as nothing is more important than the lives and properties of public at large.

Saqib Ali

Lahore