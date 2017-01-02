CM constitutes committee to probe death of woman in Jinnah Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the death of a woman from Kasur in Jinnah Hospital.

The three-member committee will submit its report within 24 hours. King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Faisal Masood will be the head of the committee while its members will include Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Sardar Fakhar Imam and the health department additional secretary (technical).

The committee will thoroughly probe the matter.