Channa appointed as Inquiry Commission registrar

The Sindh High Court chief justice has appointed Additional MIT-II of the High Court of Sindh Ghulam Mustafa Channa as registrar of inquiry commission comprising Sindh High Court Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro.

The commission was constituted vide the court’s notification issued on December 29, 2016 in pursuance of order issued on December 27, 2016 by Supreme Court of Pakistan passed in a constitutional petition no. 38 of 2016, said an official statement on Monday.

The inquiry commission shall have the terms of reference as prescribed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its order. The commission would record its findings with regard to providing/supply of clean water to the residents of Sindh besides the deteriorating condition of sanitation.

The commission shall also examine the statutory role played by the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency on the issues mandated by the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014. The commission shall examine the officials or material from relevant agencies / organization inclusive of all the civic and land owing agencies. The commission would present its report within six weeks from the date of its notification.

