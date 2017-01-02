CDA to establish facilitation desks at entry, exit points of capital

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will establish facilitation desks at entry and exit points of Islamabad to facilitate the visitors.

According to CDA Member Administration Yasir Pirzada, the civic body is taking measures to facilitate visitors who were coming from other cities.

He said that all entry and exit points of the capital would be decorated with flowers and beautiful landscapes.

He said cultural and literary activities would be initiated in Islamabad, adding that recreational places would also be upgraded according to international standards.

Pirzada said that CDA will install free Wi-Fi for the visitors at various recreational places of the city.

He said the authority was introducing workload management system, and all appointments and transfers would be made on merit.

Replying to a question, he said CDA Hospital was providing best health facilities to the residents and it would be further upgraded according to the needs.