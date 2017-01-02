Boyfriend reveals: All George Michael wanted to do was die

George Michael’s long-time boyfriend Fadi Fawaz’s tweeted to allegedly claim that “All the Wham! singer wanted to do was die.”

Talking about the evening before he found George dead, Fadi said he had slept in his car after spending a weekend at George’s place.Fadi said that he never saw him. fall asleep in his car and he never saw him that night.

The aforementioned tweets stated that the singer tried to kill himself many times earlier and had finally managed to do so. However, Fadi denied saying his account had been hacked and closed.

“I am shocked with what’s going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed,” said Fadi

“It’s a bit scary, to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things,” he said.