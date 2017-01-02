‘Automatic vehicles be used as per defined procedures’

Administrator West Iqtedar Ahmed has directed that the modern vehicles and machinery equipped with automatic mechanism, being used for ongoing cleaning work, should only be operated and handled carefully in accordance with the defined procedures.

The irresponsible and negligent staffers would face strict action in this regard, he observed. He said this while reviewing the repair work of machinery and vehicles in Orangi and Site Zone here, said a statement on Monday.

He also directed to perform spray of anti-insecticides, just after cleaning work and shifting of nullahs to the landfill sites.