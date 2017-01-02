Arrested MQM-London leader seeks B-class facilities in jail

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) leader Amjadullah Khan on Monday approached the administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts seeking B-class facilities in jail.

Amjadullah, who is behind the bars in cases pertaining to inciting people for anti-state activities and taking extortion, requested the judge to order the prison authorities to provide him B-class facilities in jail. While issuing notice to the prosecutor general, the judge put off the matter till Tuesday (today).

Amjadullah along with Dr Hasan Zafar Arif was re-arrested shortly after their detention under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). Azizabad police had booked MQM founder Altaf Hussain, Farooq Sattar, Professor Hasan, Amjadullah and others for allegedly asking their workers to act against the state and demand extortion from businessmen. According to FIR, the party leaders provoked their workers against ex DG Rangers Sindh and other officers of the law enforcement agencies who were leading Karachi operation.

Qamar Mansoor, Ameen-ul-Huq, Izhar Ahmed Khan, Sathi Ishaq, Mehfooz Yar Khan, Shahid Pasha and other leaders were also nominated as absconders in the FIR.