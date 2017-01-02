Amalgamation of political ideologies

Recently, the nation celebrated the birthday of one of this country’s greatest leaders, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Although we are living in the same Pakistan for which our forefathers including Quaid and Iqbal dreamt of, but we are not acting upon their sayings and actions. We have segregated ourselves in various political parties, and the leaders of these parties have been taking advantage of this dilemma. The status quo is not ready to accept the reality of Pakistan rather focusing over entailing its feudal thoughts. Quaid was never a feudal lord. Even though he and most of his companions were given opportunities to gain the personal benefits owing to their statues, but they never did so and instead had the vision to create and serve Pakistan.

Having differences is a very healthy activity, and should be continued, but having personal grudges and creating futile enmities based on the parties’ ideologies, is something uncalled for. The political parties are the exquisiteness of the democracy, but these parties should comprehend the difference between political ideologies and national ideology. They should work under the national ideology and also pursue it. In today’s Pakistan, there are many political ideologies, but there is no national ideology. Therefore, the difference is necessary between the two ideologies to carry on serving the one nation under one ideology. It is much better than having an amalgamation of the political ideologies that bring forth futile competition among various segments of the society.

Junaid Ali Malik

Lahore