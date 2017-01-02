AD Khawaja resumes charge as Sindh IG today

Sindh IG Allah Dino Khawaja Monday (today) attended the 18th meeting of the Sindh Apex Committee in Karachi, as he resumed charge.

IG Khawaja had been sent on forced leave earlier, but after criticism from civil society and the court’s stay, the Sindh government was forced to reconsider its decision.

Those present stressed the importance of eradicating street crime and drug mafia from the city. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired the meeting. Home Secretary Shakeel Mangnijo told those present that 16 terrorists had been executed so far and that the Sindh Legal Committee has cleared nine cases for military courts. “Currently, 19 cases are being heard in military courts,” he added.

Those present also decided to ask the federal government to crackdown on illegal weapons, factories and shops. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said he wanted street crime eradicated from Karachi, Radio Pakistan reported. He also directed Mangnijo to shift anti-terrorism courts from Clifton to Karachi’s Central Jail.