A breakthrough?

about 1 hour ago BY

Pakistan and Afghanistan

The new year greetings from  COAS Bajwa to the Afghan leadership have been reciprocated by an invitation to visit Kabul. This provides a chance to both sides to bring down the high level of hostility that prevails since Mullah Mansur’s death in December last year. The distrust is harmful as much for Pakistan as  for Afghanistan  as it helps   terrorist networks to launch attacks inside both countries.  While it might take a long time to restore the trust, the exercise needs  to be undertaken as mutual cooperation alone can ensure security in the region. Both sides however need to review why earlier attempts in the direction  initiated  by  them failed.

The assurance given by former COAS  that  he would bring the Taliban  to the negotiating table, which he finally did  in July 2005,  gave birth to a perception that Pakistan  was in full control of the Afghan Taliban and was  to be blamed if they continued the attacks. The perception should have been immediately removed. As this was not done,  Pakistan was held responsible for a series of deadly attacks  inside  Kabul in August. President Ashraf  Ghani accused Pakistan on  TV of being the source of violence in his country. However in December Ghani attended the Heart of Asia Conference in Islamabad disregarding the advice from his  intelligence chief.  In February 2016 there was another attempt at rapprochement, facilitated by the US, when chiefs of the Afghan NDS  and Pakistan’s ISI met in Islamabad. The exercise failed  when Mullah Mansour died in an attack inside Balochistan. That he possessed  Pakistani passport and ID card further strengthened the perception that  the architect of terrible terrorist attacks was being handled by Pakistan’ agencies.

Pakistan must tell the Afghan government plainly, which it has never done before, that it believes as do China and Russia, that there is a need on the part of Kabul to hold talks with Taliban. Further that while with the help of China and Russia it might succeed in bringing them to the negotiating table, it cannot force its will  on them.

Editorial

The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]



Top