6 FC personnel injured in Quetta bomb attack

At least six personnel of Frontier Corps (FC) were wounded when their vehicle was targeted with a bomb blast in Quetta near Western Bypass on Monday.

The personnel were en route to firing range of the training camp when terrorists ambushed their van with a remote-control bomb explosion, leaving six personnel injured.

The wounded have been shifted to Bolan Medical Complex in critical condition.

The security forces cordoned off the entire area and kick-started search operation to track down the miscreants.