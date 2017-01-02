10 killed, 30 injured in road accidents in Kandhkot, Gujrat

At least 10 people were killed and 30 others wounded when four vehicles collided at a tool plaza near Kandhkot and a van collided with a trailer on late Sunday.

According to details, two passenger coaches collided head-on at a tool plaza near Kandhkot after which a car and a truck which were coming behind also collided with the coaches, killing seven people near Kandhkot bypass.

Police officials said the collision took place because of low visibility due to dense fog near Kandhkot bypass, in which six people were reported dead on the spot while 22 were injured, of which six are in critical condition.

One of the buses that collided was en route from Karachi to D.G. Khan, while the other was going toKarachi from Kohat.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital from where six critically wounded persons were referred to a hospital in Rahim Yar Khan.

In Gujrat district, according to details, a van collided with a trailer at the Jalalpur Hattan Road on Sunday night, killing two women and a minor girl.

At least eight persons were also wounded in the accident and were shifted to Aziz Bhatti ShaheedHospital by the rescue workers.

The deceased were identified as Shamim, Sumaira and Noor Fatima. The rescue sources said that the dead and injured came to Gujrat from Sialkot to attend a marriage ceremony.

&nbsp;