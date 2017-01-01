Woman gang-raped on New Year Eve

&nbsp;

At least four men gang-raped a 30-year-old woman on New Year’s Eve near Islamabad.

Asma, who belongs to an underprivileged family and lives in Islamabad’s Ghauri Town, told police that a man named Chaudhry Tauqeer promised her a teaching job, claiming he owned a private school in Sihala. She said he had called her there ‘for an interview’ on December 31.

The victim alleged that Tauqeer had taken her to a house near a railway crossing in Sihala. Once there, she said, he had started making overtures and tried to get her to drink. Asma said another three men had later joined Tauqeer there.

“They introduced themselves as MNA Chaudhry Tauseef, SHO Kamran and judge Iqbal,” the woman claimed. She said they had kept on raping her over the night.

The woman said she managed to flee from the spot after her tormentors had fallen asleep. Sihala police claimed to have nabbed Tauqeer following the registration of a complaint.

Asma has been taken to a health facility for a medical examination. Separately, authorities told private news publication that all the suspects were Sihala residents impersonating as influential individuals.