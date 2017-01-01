Various crimes in twin cities

A woman was looted at gunpoint within Karachi Company police jurisdiction.

Shazia Bibi, a resident of Sector G-9/3, lodged a complaint with the local police stating that she was returning from a local market when two armed motorcyclists intercepted and held her hostage at the gunpoint. She told they snatched Rs 11,000, cell phone and her ATM card.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

A girl abducted

A girl has allegedly been abducted within Saddar Police jurisdiction. Shahzad lodged a complaint with the local police stating that his daughter went to a local market but did not return home while her cell phone is switched off now.

He suspected that she had been abducted and Waqar Ahmad, a resident of the same locality, could be behind her abduction. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Robbery in Westridge

Three armed robbers struck at a house within Westridge police jurisdiction.

Muhammad Akram lodged a complaint with the local police stating that three armed robbers broke into his house and held family members hostage at gunpoint before starting a looting spree.

He told they ransacked the house and made away with Rs 50 thousand, three laptops and jewellery worth thousands.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Man stabbed injured

A man was stabbed and injured within Waris Khan police jurisdiction.

Noman Khan lodged a complaint with the local police stating that he was returning from work when Shahzad, a resident of the same locality, intercepted him and exchanged hot words over a petty issue. He said later he showed up with his two other accomplices and stabbed him with a dagger causing serious injuries.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.s

