“This area needs an open border”: An interview with Professor Li Xiguangfor DNA

Professor Li Xiguang is the chief expert of the National Social Science Foundation project for reforming the Chinese Communist Party media system.

Professor Li is also the Director of Tsinghua University Institute of Health Communication;Dean of Tsinghua University International Center for Communication Studies; Director of Tsinghua University Center for Pakistan Culture and Communication Studies; Dean of the Chinese Academy of World Agendas; and Honourable Dean of the School of Global Journalism and Communication of the Southwestern University of Political Science and Law.

Dean Li Xiguang has received a number of significant national and international awards for his pioneering work in soft power research, health and journalism education, including the Quaid-e-Azam Award by Pakistan President, UNAIDS Awards for Outstanding Contribution to the Control of AIDS; China’s Best Health Educator; China’s Best Course of News Reporting and Writing, China’s Top 10 Educator”, etc. He used to write a regular column in the English newspaper, Global Times.

His recent books are China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (2016); A Cultural Trekking along CPEC(2016); Writing on Asian borderlands（2015）; Who is blinding you — the basics of media literacy; (2014，second edition); Soft Power and Global Communication (2005); Soft Power and China Dream (2010, Korean edition 2013); Soft Power in Shaping Public Opinions (2013); and Basics for News Writing and Reporting (2013).

DNA sat down with Prof Li for an interview to discuss the new alliances emerging in the region

Q: Would you please comment on the dynamics of the China-Russian-Pakistan collaboration that seemed in the early days of development? Should recent developments be seen as signs of greater, and deeper, economic and security alignment?

Li Xiguang: I have a grand idea that as an academic from Asia and a lover of Asian culture and people, I want to work hard to bring the central Asian countries and south Asian countries like China, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Nepal and Sri Lanka together and into one family under one heaven.

China, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran have been victims of imperial conspiracies of divide and rule which have not disappeared till date. The heartland of Asia which includes India, Afghanistan, Kashmir, Central Asia and Chinese western provinces actually did not have any artificially national borders which are inhuman and uncivilised until the British colonialists invaded to set up all the barriers on the Highlands of Asia; China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, India and Iran. These countries should work together to become a closer regional and collective economic and security body through OBOR and CPEC.

Q: How much traction has your suggestion of ‘soft border’ found in Pakistan and India so far? Is there a growing realisation that President Xi’s idea – of sidestepping issues stemming from the era of colonialism for trade and commerce gains – being accepted as the definitive way forward?

LX: We can use the idea of soft borders to the settlement of the border disputes of Indian occupied lands of China’s South Tibet and Kashmir. But the Indian newspaper The Hindu recently published an interview which quoted me using the concept of “soft border” to solve the border issue of Kashmir omitted my key and major point of my interview.

The Indians occupied China’s territory of southern Tibet, particularly Dawan, which is the holy birthplace of the 6th Dalai Lama. China and India can have a soft border for Chinese Tibetans, traders and Buddhists going to Dawan in southern Tibet which is now occupied by the Indian army under the illegal name of Arunachal Pradesh.

We need to see through this as alert and educated citizens. We need to be visionary to blueprint OBOR against ‘conspiracy theory’, the theory which some politicians in India are pursuing.

In the meantime, China and India should also make Karakorum Pass a soft border which is controlled by the heavy Indian troops based on nearby Siachen Glaciers. India’s military buildup of four billion US dollars a year has caused an arms’ race in this area.

This area needs an open border instead of military buildup. The Chinese, Indian, Kashmiris and particularly Tibetans living in Ladakh should travel freely and resume the old Silk Route through Karakorum Pass.

I suggest Karakorum Pass be a part of OBOR and make Srinagar, Ladakh as key nodes of OBOR. India is most welcome to be a part of OBOR. But I emphasise that I support a stance on Kashmir’s settlement based on the UNSC resolution of 1948 of a plebiscite in Kashmir. That India should commit to conducting a plebiscite.

Q: New financial and economic alliances are also being forged, especially in the wake of CPEC. How is the region likely to be impacted? And what timeframe do you envision?

LX: I think some Indian politicians, academics and journalists need to have rational and positive thinking about OBOR and CPEC. We should leave the border disputes among China, India and Pakistan to our grandsons or grand-grandsons as Deng Xiaoping, father of modern China suggested decades ago.

In fact, the Chinese and Indian governments would never give in about Dawan, just like Pakistani and Indian governments would never give in about Kashmir. But we should not let the territorial disputes which were created by the British imperialists hinder the economic development and social progress of the Dawan people and Kashmir people. We should let the people living in Kashmir and South Tibet (“Arunachal Pradesh”) benefit from OBOR. Can China and India make Arunachal a neutral land?

Can Pakistan and India make Free Kashmir a neutral land? Just like Jerusalem between Israel and Palestine?

If the Chinese and Indian governments can emancipate their mind from their territorial disputes and open all the borderland passes, allowing the Tibetan railway going south from Shigatse, through Kathmandu, bringing people and cargo from the Chinese heartland provinces like Tibet, Yunnan, Qinghai, Sichuan, Chongqing, Gansu, all the way to Mumbai, Madras and Kolkata ports. In the meantime, Indian products will come to Chinese huge market of inner provinces more easily.

There had been free highway for religious pilgrims, diplomats and traders in this area until the Western countries which had no common value systems and share no cultural heritage with us imposed a so-called “modern order” on our Asian land. With OBOR, our Asian countries will have a new world order with which our Asian countries and people can live in a shared OBOR cultural belt which will be characterised by Confucianism and Buddhism in East Asia, Islam in Central, South and West Asia, Buddhism and Hinduism in South and South East Asia.

Q: How do you see the developing relations between China and the Muslim states, from Pakistan to the Gulf? What is your analysis about the New World Order being projected amid rising Islamophobia across the Western states and how do you see China’s relationship in this context?

Prof Li: I am particularly keen to enhance ties between Chinese civilisation and Islamic civilisation through OBOR. I am now leading a cross culture study tracing history of similarities and cordialities enjoyed by Chinese and the Muslim civilisations in the bygone era, amidst the urgency to revive the spirit in a period that itself is in the cusp of massive change.

The research is focused on the role of think tanks pertaining to Muslim Countries and China in the revival of strong cultural and economic ties between the two holds extreme relevance in the backdrop of rapid geo-political developments currently witnessed on the global scene.

It enhances need for close contact and linkages between China and the Muslim world, which ought to come closer and pave the way for the “New World Order” based not on war but on the principles of peaceful coexistence.

I believe that significance of Islamic World in strengthening the way for a New World Order cannot be ignored and China with a key role in the emerging situation must not commit the mistake of ‘othering’ them, as done by the west.

I am concerned with the growing “Islamophobia” and fear of associated terrorism registered among many people in the world who tend to see things from the prism of a biased media. The issue needs to be addressed through close contacts between academics, scholars, researchers, artistes and media personnel representing the Muslim countries and China to initiate a dialogue on regular basis regarding misgivings or reservations about one another particularly linked to myths and misconceptions created about Islam and the wave of extremism and terrorism engulfing many of the Muslim countries, with their spillover effects in general.

There never had been any clash of interests between Muslim and Chinese civilisations nor they ever went to war, but on the contrary, had traditionally supported each other and benefited from each other.

Despite the fact that Buddhism, Taoism and Confucianism were practiced in the dynastic era of China there was no conflict registered among Chinese and the Muslim empires practicing Islam and even in the present times also no conflict could be recorded between China or any of the Muslim country.

China has historically benefited from the rise of the Islamic world and the same spirit maintained through the Belt and Road initiative will help achieve the Islamic Dream and the Chinese Dream together — bringing these historical and great civilisations together as partners rather than adversaries.

Although the present day Chinese are largely atheist yet they can be noticed to cherish similar values and ethos as promoted by Islam, the religion of peace, hence it is important that these are turned into tools of partnership instead of any hostility.

These are the facts that must be highlighted and promoted to influence foreign policies of the concerned countries, particularly that of China. It should be well understood that rise of China as a global leader and its key role in the new world order must be based on Chinese characteristics and understanding about Muslim world by directly learning from Islamic culture, rather than looking at the Muslim world as an enemy through the Western lens.

Agreeing that cultural differences as well as the discrepancies in terms of “sectarianism” persist in the Islamic world, these too could be understood with due realisation that basic and core principles are the same among the Muslim Ummah (nation) and that “differences” must not be exploited.

For better understanding of Muslim culture, we need to read the Quran and as this is not possible to read in Arabic, we can access translations, which may also have their limitations hence leaving us currently to read translations and discuss through round table conferences between Chinese and Muslim scholars.

Equal responsibility lies upon the Muslim countries to make the Chinese understand that Islam, which denotes to the term peace, is for promotion of peace in the world and that Islamic “Shariah” (Law) is different from what is being imposed by extremists in the name of Islam and projected by the western media.

Muslim scholars must also highlight relevance of halal food and other similar concepts/practices that may be part of lifestyle are needed to be deciphered in their proper context by the non-Muslims.

Communication is a major barrier. I strongly recommended that Muslim students attending different academic institutions in China, along with professionals, businessmen, scholars and so-forth visiting China must take learning of Chinese language as a responsibility to bridge the gap, so very crucial for themselves, their countries and the unfolding new world order.

China is a strong proponent of developing countries, with vast majority of Islamic world including those located on OBOR route as a policy encouraged using their own path towards development. The policy is a reflection of the Chinese concept of multiculturalism and the diversity of culture which has been frequently appreciated as the future of humanity by many Muslims leaders in recent times.

In a nutshell, “harmony” comes from the acceptance of differences and to communicate with differences. The underlying principle of the Belt and Road initiative is to integrate and to be tolerant towards the other cultures and civilisations instead of coercing them. China and Muslim world need to engage themselves in formation of an environment of mutual respect with underlying principle being that harmony is unity and diversity, not uniformity.

We need to make concerted efforts to engage each other by finding grounds of mutual interest where we are on the same parameter to discuss with one another. In particular context of Islamic World and the OBOR or Silk Road, with the construction of ports in South Asia, China has become an Indian Ocean Power, likewise by increasing connectivity in Central Asia and in the Pacific. China has also manifested itself as a Central Asian country and a pacific region power.

It has therefore become all the more important that along with the economic belt a culture belt is also developed enhancing our shared religious values, cultural values and giving people their choice of development models.

Q: In the wake of China’s efforts, along with Pakistan and Russia, to bring peace and normalcy in troubled Afghanistan, do you think China is also ready to play its role for peace and harmony in Muslim countries like Iraq, Syria and Palestine?

XL: I suggest that China should play a proactive role to end crises in countries like Iraq, Libya and Syria. I regret that local media while highlighting terrorism related incident in Pakistan and Afghanistan but often fail to report crucial developments that are equally important for economic development for the two countries and also for China being a close and trusted friend of the two.

China needs to shift its focus towards the Islamic world where its future lies. Western propaganda about Chinese ambitions to seek hegemony must also be dispelled through historical facts as well as current policies of the Chinese government.

China is not a nation state – itis a civilisation and even though it expanded it never occupied nor did it colonise the way as Europeans did. The Chinese culture focuses on existence and coexistence coupled with mutual respect and harmony.