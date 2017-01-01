Taher Shah ‘goes gold’ in New Year’s message

Taher Shah in his latest video ‘Humanity Love’, ditches the princess gear for a more king-like demeanour. It’s not a song, though.

Clad in gold, with a cat in his lap, Taher presents an insight on what love means to him. But like Batman in Gotham, it’s one we didn’t need.

When we saw him last, a purple-robed, tiara-wearing Shah was urging us to recognise the goodness of humanity in his second track ‘Angel’.

The song’s message is simple: ‘Give love to get love.’ Also: ‘Go get the girl. She won’t say no if she’s an angel like you.’

Earlier the Pakistani viral sensation was in the news when he left the country following death threats. But that has not stopped him from giving his ‘fans’ (a cough) a New Year’s gift.