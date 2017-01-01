Six SC benches, two larger benches formed

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has constituted six benches and two larger benches at the principal seat to hear a number of important cases during the week, starting on Monday, January 2.

The first bench will include Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Maqbool Baqar, and the second will consist of Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel.

Justice Amir Hani Muslim and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed will form the third bench and Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan will be part of the fourth one. The fifth bench will comprise of Justice Dost Muhammad Khan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik.

Justice Muslim, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan will be a part of the first larger bench while Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan will be a part of the second larger bench.

From January 4, the formation of benches will be changed. The first bench will comprise Chief Justices Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Maqbool Baqar, and the second will consist of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan.

Justice Amir Hani Muslim will form the third bench and Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed will be part of the fourth one.

The fifth bench will consist of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan MianKhel while the sixth bench will consist of Justice Dost Muhammad Khan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik.

The cases to be heard include suo moto action to examine the vires of Section 25 (a) of NAB Ordinance 1999; suo moto action regarding eligibility of chairman and members of Sindh Public Service Commission, metro train project case, Constitutional Petitions under Article 184 regarding Panama Papers Scandal, complaint by Muzaffar Hussain Khan and Mansoor Ahmed Shah regarding mismanagement of Waqaf Property in Muzaffargarh, Constitutional Petitions Under Article 184 regarding seniority of judges of Lahore High Court, application against the illegal adjustment in Revenue Record Land being given to Baheria Foundation, filed by Syed Mehmood Akhter Naqvi, and the NAB bail matters.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. If the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the Advocate-on-Record will be required to argue the case.

