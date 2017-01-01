President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz on JCSC chairman, COAS

President Mamnoon Hussain on Saturday conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Zubair Mehmood Hayat and Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a special ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was also present on the occasion besides Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, federal ministers, parliamentarians and senior civil and military officers.

After the ceremony, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Zubair Mehmood Hayat and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on President Mamnoon Hussain.

The president congratulated them for being conferred the awards and hoped that the whole country and the nation would benefit from their professional capabilities.