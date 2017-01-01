PM Nawaz condemns Istanbul attack

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terror attack in Istanbul, Turkey on New Year s eve.

In a statement on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, the Prime Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Turkey on the loss of precious human lives in the attack.

He said Pakistani people share the grief of Turkish people and stand by them in this most painful time.

Nawaz Sharif said that terrorism is our common enemy and the world needs to put up a joint fight against this menace.

He said that Pakistan itself has suffered great losses of lives and property by terrorism and would continue to ensure all measures for its eradication.

At least 39 people were killed in a “terror” attack in Istanbul Sunday when at least one gunman reportedly dressed as Santa stormed an elite nightclub where party-goers were celebrating New Year, the latest carnage to rock Turkey after a bloody 2016.

The massacre, which also wounded at least 40 more people as panicked clubgoers jumped into the Bosphorus, stoked fears that large crowds of people cramming into major cities to celebrate the New Year could present a target for violent extremists

