PAL to organise International conference on literature



Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organise a four-day International Conference on Language, Literature and Society (ICLLS) in collaboration with various universities from January 5.

The purpose of the conference is to explore contribution of literature and academia to bring about positive changes in the society, Chairman PAL Prof Muhammad Qasim Bughio told APP.

He said that writers, linguists, research scholars and academics from across the globe will participate in the conference to exchange their research work and developments in their particular field.

The conference aims to deepen understanding of contemporary literature being produced in the context of peace-building and social development of different countries around the globe.

He said that the conference will bring together more than 200 academics, researchers and scholars in the domain of interest.

He said that all these accepted papers will be peer reviewed by members of the programme committee and will be published in the proceedings book of the conference.

“A certificate of presentation will be awarded to all registered participants, presenters, as well as, observers and companions,” he said.

He said that the main goal of the conference was to seek and explore new and innovative trends and challenges of research in Language and Literature across the world and its impact on society.

Qasim Bughio said that the PAL aims to develop academic relationship among the world researchers by providing the premier interdisciplinary forum for national and international researchs of different backgrounds and languages.

He said that the conference will promote studies in the field of languages, linguistics and society, and it will serve as an international forum for researchers, scholars, educators, practitioners, postgraduate students and experts in relevant fields to exchange ideas, research results and good practices.

PAL chairman said that the literature being a part of cultural heritage of any country plays a vital role in projecting country’s soft image at home and abroad.

“Literature has deep rooted relation with a society as it is said that literature is the mirror of society,” he said.

He said that the academy not only preserves this heritage but also promotes and develops it by organising conferences, seminars and workshops at various forums at home and abroad.