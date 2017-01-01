Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Turkey after terrorist attack in Istanbul

Pakistan has reaffirmed solidarity with Turkey in the wake of new terrorist attack in Istanbul in which thirty nine innocent people were killed.

In a statement issue on Sunday, Foreign Office spokesman said the government and people of Pakistan are deeply anguished at this despicable act of terrorism against defenseless people who had gathered for new year celebration.

The statement also reaffirmed Pakistan`s condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and the country`s support to Turkey in its resolute fight against this menace.