Pak Army secured major successes in 2016: ISPR

&amp;nbsp;

17,147 intelligence based operations conducted across the country, military courts punished 274 criminals, 12 terrorists executed

Special Security Division established, 870km road constructed for CPEC, 930 road web laid in KP and FATA

&amp;nbsp;

Pakistan Army during the year 2016 secured many successes including restoration of peace in the tribal areas.

According to the details released by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Indian army violated the Line of Control (LoC) and working boundary for 379 times and martyred 46 Pakistani citizens. The Pakistan Army in retaliation killed dozens, Indian troops.

The military courts during the last year punished 274 criminals including 12 criminals were executed.

Special Security Division was established for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and 870 kilometres road was constructed for the project.

Similarly, 1,992 operations were conducted in Karachi during 2016 in which 2847 miscreants were arrested. Three hundred and fifty terrorists and 446 target killers were detained.

Seven one percent Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) returned to North Waziristan Agency (NWA) as a result of Zarb-e-Azb. Similarly, 583 army personnel were martyred in 2016 and 3500 terrorists were killed.

In Punjab 11,735 intelligence-based combing operations were held. Intelligence-based 294 combing operations were conducted in Balochistan and 646 took placed in Sindh. Likewise, 4007 such operations were held in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 465 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Read more: Pak Army ready to respond to any conventional attack: Gen Raheel